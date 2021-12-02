Manufacturing picks up pace, GST climbs

The fact that firms purchased additional inputs at a higher rate, combined with declines in inventories of finished goods and tentative signs of a pick-up in hiring activity, indicate that production volumes will likely expand further in the near term, said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit. “The key threat to the outlook, in addition to potential new waves of covid, is inflationary pressures. For now, companies are absorbing most additional cost burdens and lifting output charges only moderately. Should raw material scarcity and shipping issues continue to feed through to purchasing prices, substantial increases in output charges could be seen and demand resilience would be tested," she cautioned.