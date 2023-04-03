Manufacturing PMI in March hits 3-month high

Manufacturing PMI in March hits 3-month high2 min read . 12:45 AM IST
NEW DELHI :India’s manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace in three months in March as raw material availability improved and supply chain concerns receded, a survey said on Monday.
The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 55.3 in February to 56.4 in March. For 21 straight months now, the PMI has remained above 50, the mark separating expansion from contraction.
However, job creation remained a concern as “pending workloads expanded only marginally" in March, said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) released on Sunday showed that India’s unemployment rate touched 7.8% in March, a three-month high, indicating stress in the labour market.
Outstanding business volume rose at a marginal rate, the weakest in a year, indicating limited pressure on manufacturing capacity.
“The underlying demand for Indian goods remained strong in March, underscored by the quickest upturn in factory orders for three months. Hence, production continued to expand at a robust clip, and firms stepped up their stock-building efforts.
Pending workloads expanded only marginally in March, hindering job creation," Lima said.
Input costs rose at the second-weakest rate in two-and-a-half years, the survey showed.
In fact, close to 96% of firms signalled no change in cost burden since February.
Although selling prices increased further, the pace of increase was moderate and broadly similar to that in February.
De Lima further said companies tried to benefit as much as possible from this moderation in inflation by acquiring additional raw materials and semi-finished items.
“Although manufacturers were upbeat towards future new orders, they somewhat doubted that inflation would continue to recede. Such worries restricted optimism towards output prospects," Lima added.
Suppliers managed to deliver purchased materials in a timely manner in March, resulting in a fractional improvement in vendor performance.
Elsewhere, holdings of finished products decreased further.
Manufacturers expect improved customer relations, new product releases and advertising to support sales and, subsequently, production over the coming 12 months, the survey stated.
“That said, the overall level of positive sentiment slipped to an eight-month low due to concerns surrounding competitiveness and general inflation," the survey showed.
Credit ratings company S&P Global Ratings last month kept India’s economic growth forecast for FY24 unchanged at 6% and expects it to accelerate to 6.9% in the following year.
In the quarterly economic update for Asia-Pacific, S&P saw the inflation rate ease to 5% in FY24 from 6.8% in FY2.