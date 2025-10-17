Mint Explainer | From India’s dip to China’s rise: What September PMI data says about Asia’s factories
Summary
Asia’s manufacturing recovery shows mixed signals in September, with India’s PMI easing slightly while China and South Korea regained momentum. Mint breaks down the numbers and what they mean for the region’s factories.
NEW DELHI: Asia’s factory activity in September reflected a patchy but stabilizing trend. India’s manufacturing expansion slowed slightly, while China and South Korea showed early signs of revival.
