Centre mulls private sector leadership for National Manufacturing Mission
SummaryAs India looks to revive its manufacturing sector, the government is weighing private-sector leadership for the National Manufacturing Mission. The decision comes amid shifting global supply chains and ongoing efforts to strengthen domestic industrial capacity.
New Delhi: The Centre is weighing whether to appoint a private sector executive or a senior government official to lead the National Manufacturing Mission (NMM), a programme aimed at reviving India’s stalling manufacturing growth.
