New Delhi: Performance and sentiments in the manufacturing sector improved in the December quarter of this fiscal with more businesses reporting higher production compared to the same quarter a year ago, according to a private survey.

Industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said quoting a survey of over 300 manufacturing companies that outlook for the sector seems to have improved in the December quarter after some revival in the first half of this fiscal.

“The percentage of respondents reporting higher production in the third quarter of FY22 (October-December) was above 60% mark- around 63%. This was significantly higher than (or almost double) the similar percentage of last year’s third quarter (around 33%)," the industry body said in a statement on Sunday.

The survey covered twelve sectors including automotive, capital goods, cement, chemicals, fertilizers and pharmaceuticals, electronics and electricals and medical devices. Both large and small businesses with a combined annual turnover of over ₹2.7 trillion were covered in the survey.

This assessment is also reflective in order books as 61% of the respondents in the December quarter had a higher number of orders.

The existing average capacity utilization in manufacturing is somewhere in the range of 65-70%, which reflects the sustained economic activity in the sector, FICCI statement said.

However, the survey showed that the cost of doing business remains a cause for concern for the sector. “High raw material prices, high cost of finance, the uncertainty of demand, shortage of working capital, high logistics cost, low domestic and global demand due to supply chain disruptions, excess capacities due to high volume of cheap imports into India, unstable market, high power tariff, are some of the major constraints which are affecting expansion plans of the respondents," the statement said.

Cost of production as a percentage of sales for manufacturers in the survey has risen for 81% respondents in the latest survey. This is considerably higher than that reported in the fourth quarter of FY21, where 72% respondents recorded an increase in their production costs. This is pointing towards an increasing trend and impacting competitiveness in the short term, the statement said.

High raw material prices, increased transportation and logistics cost, and rise in the prices of diesel, LPG, natural gas, power, and fuel has been the main contributor to the increasing cost of production, the industry chamber said.

