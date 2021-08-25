The government’s focus on manufacturing through program’s such as ‘Make in India’ and policies such as the ‘National Policy for Advanced Manufacturing’, Industry 4.0 could play a key role in boosting the manufacturing sector’s share in the country’s GDP to 25% by 2022 from the current 17%, said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Pandey was speaking at a virtual conference on “Global Value Chains- Backward and Forward integration" organized by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India.

Speaking on the Maadhyam portal, the honorable minister stated that the platform would allow investors to identify and apply for various pre-operation clearances needed for starting business in the country. “This will certainly ease the biggest challenges of multiple stakeholders’ approval and the platform will do away with the need for multiple applications across various departments," he said.

Vineet Agarwal, president, ASSOCHAM said the focus on manufacturing will help India in leveraging its demographic dividend, as the vast youth population of the country can be engaged in the sector. “This mandates a strong skilling focus to enhance employability and reduce the burden on the agricultural industry. However, India would need to strike a balance between emerging technologies and the country’s massive labour force by investing in high technology sectors, as well as in the development of labour-intensive sectors," he said.

According to Agarwal, Industry 4.0 is likely to create widespread disruptions in the labour market. “The key stakeholders — the government, industry and academy institutions — have to come together to re-think the way education system functions and encourage re-skilling to make employees competitive. The stakeholders need to change the skill map and take remedial actions to accommodate fast-paced technology trends," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.