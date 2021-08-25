‘Manufacturing would contribute 25% of GDP by end of 2022’

Vineet Agarwal, president, ASSOCHAM said the focus on manufacturing will help India in leveraging its demographic dividend, as the vast youth population of the country can be engaged in the sector. “This mandates a strong skilling focus to enhance employability and reduce the burden on the agricultural industry. However, India would need to strike a balance between emerging technologies and the country’s massive labour force by investing in high technology sectors, as well as in the development of labour-intensive sectors," he said.

