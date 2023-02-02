Many more PLIs in the pipeline, says Piyush Goyal
We continue to have a 20% growth in services which is a big credit to our young boys and girls and particularly our IT sector.
New Delhi: The record capex push in the union budget will drive growth and create jobs, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said in a media interaction, adding that “many" production linked incentives (PLIs) are in the pipeline and they would be announced after getting cabinet approval on a regular basis. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×