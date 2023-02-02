Many more PLIs in the pipeline, says Piyush Goyal

This is something that the Prime Minister has focused on since 2014. He has been talking to missions also. So in this country for the first time, our missions have started hand-holding industry. There was a time when our businessman used to complain that if I’m stuck in a problem somewhere, the mission doesn’t come to my support. Whereas foreign missions in India would always come with industry delegation ..writing letters for their industry. The data you’ve spoken about us, focus more on merchandise exports. When you add service exports then the dispersion becomes much bigger. So out of the 200 countries, the large countries are still only about 15-20. So there is bound to be a concentration of exports in a few countries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}