Marathwada region reports 3,090 farmer suicide cases in last 3 calendar years: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) As many as 3,090 cases of farmers' suicides have been reported in the Marathwada region during the last three calendar years, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the Home Ministry compiles and disseminates information on suicides in its publication titled ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India’ (ADSI). The state-wise report till 2022 is available on the NCRB website.

The minister informed that "farmers' suicides during the last three years in the Marathwada region" stood at 3,090. Total number of cases stood at 1,022 in the 2022 calendar year, 1,116 cases in 2023 and 952 cases in 2024, as per the information shared by the Divisional Commissioner Office (Revenue Department), Chh. Sambhajinagar.

"The ADSI Report does not specify separate reasons for farmers’ suicide. However, the ADSI Report mentions various reasons of suicides (without any reference to farmers) i.e. family problems, illness, drug abuse, alcoholic addiction, marriage-related issues, love affairs, bankruptcy or indebtedness, unemployment, failure in examination, profession/ career problem and poverty," Chouhan said.

To enhance farmers' income, the minister said the Centre supplements the efforts of States through appropriate policy measures, budgetary support and various schemes/ programmes.

