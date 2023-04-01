March GST collection crosses ₹1.6 trillion1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 04:38 PM IST
- Monthly GST revenue of the Centre and states has remained above ₹1.4 lakh crore for 12 months in a row now
New Delhi: Central and state governments collected more than ₹1.6 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in March, second only to the record collection of ₹1.67 trillion reported in April 2022, according to an official statement from the finance ministry.
