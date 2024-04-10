March inflation seen easing to 4.9%: Mint poll
SummaryCore inflation, which excludes food, and fuel and light groups, is expected to continue its downward trajectory and may come in below the 4%-mark for the fourth consecutive month.
India's retail inflation likely eased marginally to 4.9% in March from 5.1% in the previous month, as per the median estimate of 12 economists polled by Mint. Should inflation come as projected, this would be the lowest in five months, driven by a decline in food and fuel prices and a continued easing in core inflation.