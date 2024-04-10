March inflation seen easing to 4.9%: Mint poll

Moreover, volatility in food and crude oil prices could add risk to the inflation outlook, keeping the RBI on the fence about monetary policy easing. In the monetary policy meeting held earlier this month, the monetary policy committee (MPC) chose to keep the policy repo rate unchanged for the seventh consecutive time. “As the path of disinflation needs to be sustained till inflation reaches the 4% target on a durable basis, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged," it said.