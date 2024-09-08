₹25K-cr shipbuilding fund set to be cleared to grow blue water economy
Summary
- The focus of the new entity would be promoting manufacturing of ships of all types and sizes within the country and make India a global hub for manufacturing
The government may approve a proposal for a ₹25,000-crore Maritime Development Fund this month for providing long-term and low-cost financial support for indigenous ship-building and other blue water infrastructure projects, two persons in the know of the mater said.