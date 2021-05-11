Mark Mobius says inflation threat won’t go away anytime soon

This will pose a particular problem in the U.S., where a rising inflation rate will weigh on the global reserve currency, said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. At the same time, the quickening price growth is likely to support a rally in raw materials, even as the Bloomberg Commodity Index already hovers near its highest since July 2015, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}