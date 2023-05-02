New Delhi: Market borrowings are set to fund 75% of fiscal deficit of Indian states in the current financial year 2024, according to a report by rating agency Icra Ltd. This would imply net issuances of ₹6.7 trillion ($89.7 billion) in bonds by states to finance the gap between their total revenue and expenditure.

According to Icra, finances remained within the prescribed limit for most states in the last six years with the base borrowing limit of state governments varying 3-4% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) during FY18-24. During the period, additional borrowing of 0.5-1% of GSDP was also provided to states based on outcome related to prescribed targets and reforms.

The borrowing limit acts as a soft constraint on the size of the fiscal deficit that states can incur. It is normally provided by the Centre.

The ratings agency in its research report also said that market borrowings made up a peak of 96% of funding for the states’ deficit in FY20. But, this number has been declining since then, reaching 84% in FY21 and falling below 80% in FY22 and FY23.

This decline was partly offset by an increase in loans from the central government, Icra said.

The agency expects that the trend of falling market borrowings would continue in FY24, with only 75% of the fiscal deficit being funded by net market borrowings. Though Budget estimates (BE) indicate that the share of market borrowings will be 79%.

Icra said that higher loans by the Centre to states were primarily made up of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation loans in FY21 and FY22. However, in FY2023 RE and FY2024 BE, interest-free capex loans from the Government of India (GoI) are expected to fund over 10% of the states’ fiscal deficit.

The agency allso said that despite several states breaching their borrowing targets, on an aggregate basis, the fiscal deficit of the sample states remained within the limit in recent years. This was due to revisions in GSDP and higher borrowing through funds in the Public Account, which funded 2-20% of the fiscal deficit of states during FY18-FY23 RE.

However, the Public Account is a volatile source of funding, as there is no prescribed legislative approval for withdrawing money from it. Therefore, it may continued to be used to fund the fiscal deficit of state governments in the near to medium term, said the report.

Overall, the report suggests that Indian states will continue to rely heavily on market borrowings to fund their fiscal deficits, with loans from the central government playing a smaller role in coming years.