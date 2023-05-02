Market borrowings by states to fund deficit declines: Icra1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Indian states will continue to rely heavily on market borrowings to fund their fiscal deficits, with loans from the central government playing a smaller role in coming years
New Delhi: Market borrowings are set to fund 75% of fiscal deficit of Indian states in the current financial year 2024, according to a report by rating agency Icra Ltd. This would imply net issuances of ₹6.7 trillion ($89.7 billion) in bonds by states to finance the gap between their total revenue and expenditure.
