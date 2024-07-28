Market bull run keeps India at top among its peers in June: Mint’s EM tracker
SummaryIndia’s top ranking in the monthly Mint tracker has been led by a strong stock market performance, backed by a strong GDP growth and PMI reading.
The Indian economy retained the first position in Mint's emerging markets (EM) tracker for a seventh straight month, thanks to a stellar performance by the stock market, whose average monthly capitalization rose by 5.3%, the best among all other emerging market peers in the league table.