Mumbai: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of ₹235 trillion on Friday, mainly driven by optimistic sentiments in the broader market.

At close of trade, the BSE Sensex gained points or 0.26% to 52,975.80, registering a second straight session of gains.

The market capitalization of BSE-listed companies reached the new record high of ₹235.13 trillion at the end of the day’s trade.

Investors’ wealth has jumped ₹4.11 trillion in the two days of market rally.

"Domestic indices continued to advance ahead tracking rising global risk appetite and higher domestic inflows from local investors. Earnings season continued to pump in optimism in India & global markets while the Fed is set to deliberate their easy-money policy in the meeting ahead. Attractive IPOs, Banking and realty stocks attracted domestic buyers while mid and small-cap traded mixed," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

ICICI Bank was biggest gainer with 3.18% followed by ITC Ltd with 2.56%, SBI, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv gained more than 1% were the gainers among the sensex pack.

On the other hand, L&T was the biggest loser with 1.8%, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance, NTPC and Asian Paints fell more than 0.5% were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index fell 0.07% and BSE Smallcap index gained 0.11%.

Sectorally, BSE Realty and BSE Bankex closed up to 1.46% higher, while BSE Capital Goods and Industrials, Telecom, Energy and Consumer Durables, among others, ended the day lower.

The market breadth was negative on Friday, with 1,579 stocks ending higher and 1,667 ending lower on the BSE. About 474 stocks touched their 52-week highs while 24 touched 52-week lows. Tracking the positive sentiment in the market, 468 stocks hit their upper circuits.

Foreign institutional investors have net bought $6.90 billion in equities and sold $3.24 billion in debt since the beginning of the calendar year, while domestic institutional investors have net bought ₹5074.94 crore worth of stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

