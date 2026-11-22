From domestic liquidity signals to global rate cues, a major state-run company's market debut, and a celebrated cinema finale, next week brings a packed slate across markets, macroeconomics, and culture.
Investors and economists will closely track the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) fortnightly bank loan and deposit data to gauge whether credit growth moderates after October's rate hike, alongside crucial US third-quarter GDP revisions and October personal consumption expenditure inflation numbers that could shape the Federal Reserve's December policy path.