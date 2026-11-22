From domestic liquidity signals to global rate cues, a major state-run company's market debut, and a celebrated cinema finale, next week brings a packed slate across markets, macroeconomics, and culture.
From domestic liquidity signals to global rate cues, a major state-run company's market debut, and a celebrated cinema finale, next week brings a packed slate across markets, macroeconomics, and culture.
Investors and economists will closely track the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) fortnightly bank loan and deposit data to gauge whether credit growth moderates after October's rate hike, alongside crucial US third-quarter GDP revisions and October personal consumption expenditure inflation numbers that could shape the Federal Reserve's December policy path.
Investors and economists will closely track the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) fortnightly bank loan and deposit data to gauge whether credit growth moderates after October's rate hike, alongside crucial US third-quarter GDP revisions and October personal consumption expenditure inflation numbers that could shape the Federal Reserve's December policy path.
For markets, attention turns to Coal India’s subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields as its ₹8,981 crore IPO closes and heads toward a high-profile listing. Meanwhile, the 57th International Film Festival of India wraps up, culminating in the prestigious Golden Peacock award for Best Feature Film.
Credit cues
The RBI is set to release its fortnightly bank loan and deposit data for the period ended 13 November. So far, scheduled commercial bank credit has maintained healthy momentum, expanding 19.5% year-on-year to ₹231.82 trillion in the previous fortnight. This was the seventh fortnight of 18% growth driven retail demand in housing, autos, and consumer durables, as well as steady corporate working capital requirements. Despite the 25-basis-point rate hike in early October, the credit demand remained strong.
Next week’s numbers will be closely watched by markets and economists to gauge whether overall loan growth moderates as festive spending tapers and whether the rate hike takes effect with a lag. Economists expect loan growth to moderate going forward as more rate hikes (one expected next month) could hit the momentum, bringing down the average growth to around 15-16%. Bank deposit growth, which lags credit growth currently at around 16.7%, is expected to pick up pace gradually as interest rates rise.
US data watch
The second estimate of US third-quarter GDP growth and October personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation, both due on 25 November, will be closely watched ahead of the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting. The advance estimate put GDP growth at an annualised 3.4%, up from 2.2% in the previous quarter, with gains in investment, consumer and government spending. The revision comes amid concerns that persistent inflation, alongside higher energy costs, could weigh on economic activity. September PCE inflation rose to 3.6% from 3.4% in August, while core inflation, which excludes food and energy, increased to 3.1% from 3%.
More concerning for policymakers, price pressures have spread into services and business pricing expectations, making inflation harder to contain through easing energy costs alone. Fed governor Christopher Waller has argued for a 25-basis-point rate increase in December, warning that a 50-basis-point move may be necessary if price pressures persist. October's inflation reading, alongside the revised growth estimate, will determine how far policymakers are willing to go to contain inflation without undermining growth.
Mahanadi IPO
The ₹8,981 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Coal India's subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) will close for subscription on 23 November, with the shares scheduled to list on the stock market on 27 November. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), through which Coal India is selling 10% of its stake, or 66.18 crore shares, at ₹129-136 apiece. At the upper end of the price band, MCL is valued at around ₹90,010 crore. The IPO is significant given MCL's position as India's largest individual coal producer. It accounted for 21% of the country's total coal production and 28.4% of Coal India's output in FY26.
The listing will give investors an opportunity to own shares in one of the country's largest coal-mining businesses. The proceeds will go to Coal India to fund its diversification plans, including investments in coal gasification, critical minerals and renewable energy. Investors will watch the subscription response, particularly institutional demand, ahead of the listing.
Golden finale
The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will conclude in Goa on 28 November, with the Golden Peacock for Best Feature Film carrying a cash prize of ₹51 lakh among the awards to be announced at the closing ceremony. India's oldest international film festival, first held in 1952 and organized by the National Film Development Corporation, is screening more than 150 films from 86 countries this year, selected from 1,900 submissions. Indian cinema is represented by 76 films in 18 languages, including 52 directed by women and 62 by debut filmmakers. This year, a jury has shortlisted twelve films from across the world for the Golden Peacock. Last year's top prize went to Vietnamese drama Skin of Youth, set in 1990s Saigon, marking the first win for Vietnam.
Since the award was introduced in 1965, Iranian films have won the most Golden Peacocks (five), followed by India and Russia (four each). The closing ceremony and announcement of this year's winners will be the festival's key event this week.