Market selloff upends Fed rate-cut calculus
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Aug 2024, 07:37 AM IST
SummaryA further slowdown in the labor market could lead to a larger half-point rate cut next month.
Monday’s market rout increases both the risks of recession and a more harrowing financial-market accident. But for Federal Reserve officials who laid the groundwork last week to cut rates by a quarter-percentage point at their meeting next month, the outlook would likely need to deteriorate further in the coming weeks to compel a bigger response.
