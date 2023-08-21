Will China's rate cut be a game changer for its financial market this time?2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:26 AM IST
People's Bank of China is expected to get announce rate cut decision on Monday. Other than China, two other Asian econmies are set to announce interest rate change this week. Bank of Korea and Bank Indonesia both expected to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday
A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever, financial markets columnist.
