Markets extremely volatile and uncertain since Jackson Hole summit: RBI Governor Das1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 08:31 PM IST
- Going forward, monetary policy will remain watchful, nimble-footed and calibrated, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said
Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks during the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium 2022, stock markets have become extremely volatile and uncertain, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday.