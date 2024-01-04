Markets think interest rates could stay high for a decade or more

Yet debt-to-GDP ratios are mostly set to rise anyway, because many governments continue to run excessive deficits. America especially is borrowing with abandon: strip out accounting distortions and its deficit for the past year was 7.5% of GDP, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a think-tank. Deficits that high are typically seen only during wars or catastrophic recessions. The Economist calculated the fiscal adjustments that advanced economies would need to make to keep their debts stable, given the IMF’s projections. In every big advanced economy bar Germany and Japan, belt-tightening is needed to stop the debt-to-GDP ratio from rising further. America would have to trim its primary budget deficit—ie, its deficit excluding interest on its debt—by an annual 2.4% of GDP. Such parsimony will be especially difficult given the extra spending that is needed to cope with ageing populations, the climate crisis and rising geopolitical tensions—the annual bill for all of which, the IMF estimates, will add up to about 7.5% of gdp in rich countries.

