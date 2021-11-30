India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has flagged the impact of chip crunch on the vehicle production at two of its manufacturing units in the country.

The vehicle production could only be around 80% to 85% of the normal production, owing to supply constraint of electronic components due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage situation.

Due to supply constraints, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in December 2021 in both Haryana and Gujarat (Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd), owing to a supply constraint of electronic components impacted by shortage of semiconductor devices, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 80% to 85% of normal production," it said.

The company's production capacity at Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana is around 15 lakh units per annum.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat, which supplies vehicles exclusively to Maruti Suzuki India, has an additional installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum.

Automakers globally have been forced to make sharp production cuts this year as supply chain disruptions and booming demand for consumer electronics have led to an acute shortage of semiconductors.

Maruti's latest production warning is the third one in less than six months, with the company flagging similar output falls in September and October.

The carmaker is also tackling a hit from rising input costs, and has announced price hikes across models several times this year. Earlier in the day, it increased the price of all non-cargo variants of its van EECO by 8,000 rupees ($106.51) after adding a passenger airbag.

