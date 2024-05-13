The latest updates on world economy, in 5 charts
SummaryThe global economy is expected to record steady growth in 2024, led by the Asian emerging economies, while European giants are likely to be worst performing among G20 nations. On similar lines, a divergence in monetary policies is also visible now.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global economic data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.