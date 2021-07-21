May payroll data highlights the impact of second wave

Job applications of around 70% of Gen Z aspirants or those below 25 years were rejected during the ongoing pandemic, a survey by professional and job networking site LinkedIn said on 15 July. “About 70% of Gen Z Indians had their job applications rejected because of hiring challenges during the pandemic. Employers must treat this as a distress call to urgently re-imagine how they hire and develop talent to prevent young professionals from being left behind," Ashutosh Gupta, India country manager, LinkedIn, said in the survey.