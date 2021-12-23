MCA proposes changes to bankruptcy code for quicker corporate rescue

Experts said the proposed changes may be considered as learnings from the IBC experience so far. The process should be accessible to companies fallen on hard times, but should prevent promoters and directors to gain from the protections offered by the law in case of wilful defaults, explained Srinivasa Rao, partner and leader, risk advisory services, Nangia Andersen LLP, a consultancy. Another aspect that the IBC should actively strive to improve is about how not to become a bureaucratic process, said Rao. “The ease of resolution will also be determined how quick the process is without compromising on its efficiency," said Rao.