Measures for economy, select segments to feature in Nirmala Sitharaman's 6th straight budget
The Budget Nirmala Sitharaman will present is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget as it seeks Parliament's nod for a grant in advance to meet the central government's essential expenditure for the first four months of the new fiscal year
NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday present the Modi 2.0 government's last Budget before the general elections, which is likely to contain a mix of measures for the economy and electorally significant segments like farmers and women.
