New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Women accounted for an impressive 2.8 crore job applications, out of a total of seven crore in 2024, marking a 20 per cent increase from 2023, revealed a new report.

"India at Work 2024", conducted by job platform Apna.co, highlights how India’s employment landscape is witnessing a historic shift, with women leading the charge in workforce participation.

The total of seven crore job applications, which itself is a "25 per cent year-on-year surge", according to the report, is primarily driven by heightened workforce participation among women and youth.

"Women contributed 2.8 crore job applications out of a total seven crore. Tier 1 cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai led this surge with 1.52 crore applications, while Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bhopal contributed 1.28 crore, marking a significant rise in opportunities beyond metro hubs," reads the report.

It also observed a "28 per cent increase" in median salaries of women in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Women, as per the report, are excelling across sectors like healthcare, hospitality, retail, and e-commerce, and are even embracing unconventional roles such as field sales, logistics, and security services.

"Applications for senior and managerial roles surged by 32 per cent, signaling women’s growing influence in shaping India’s new-age workforce," it added.

Besides witnessing high growth in women's job applications, the report also saw a rise in job applications from freshers, with a "27 per cent year-on-year increase", totalling over two crore applications.