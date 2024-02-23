Mediation Act to yield to IBC on debt resolution matters
The shift will see negotiations between creditors and defaulting businesses being exclusively determined by bespoke provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
New Delhi: The government is likely to shift the process of mediation for debt resolution to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) so that negotiations between creditors and defaulting businesses are exclusively determined by bespoke provisions of the IBC, two people informed about the development said.