Meet the new Chinese economy, same as the old Chinese economy

Chinese economic data for May came in slightly weaker than economists expected, but still seem strong by Western standards. It is best to compare the numbers released on Wednesday to their equivalents from 2019 for a clear picture, since those aren’t distorted by the extremely unusual economic conditions of early 2020. Industrial production is up 13.6% for the first five months of the year, compared with the same period in 2019. On the same basis, retail sales have risen by 9.3%, fixed-asset investment by 8.5%, and real-estate investment by 17.9%.

