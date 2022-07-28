Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion for the third time ever
- Tickets cost $2 and the odds of winning the jackpot are around 1 in 302 million, according to lottery officials
More than $1 billion is on the line for the next Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, which is the third-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever, lottery officials said.
No ticket matched all six winning numbers after Tuesday night’s drawing, pushing the jackpot from $830 million to $1.025 billion, Mega Millions said Wednesday.
The odds of winning the jackpot are around 1 in 302 million, according to Mega Millions. To take home the jackpot, a person’s winning ticket must have all six numbers that are drawn from the Mega Millions machines.
The next drawing was set for Friday at 11 p.m. ET, lottery officials said. Each ticket costs $2.
The Mega Millions jackpot has only been bigger two other times: in 2018, when it reached more than $1.5 billion, and last year, when the prize money was $1.05 billion, according to Mega Millions.
The jackpot has climbed from $20 million, the starting amount, since April 19, days after a winning ticket was sold in Tennessee. There have been 29 drawings since then, which happen every Tuesday and Friday, according to Mega Millions. The prize money grows in part based on how many tickets are sold.
More than 17.9 million tickets have qualified for smaller prizes because they had a few of the winning numbers, according to Mega Millions.
Winners can receive their money in two ways: one lump-sum payment or a series of annual payments, according to Mega Millions. If someone wins Friday’s lottery drawing, they could receive $602.5 million in cash—unless there are multiple winners who would then split the prize money.
The most important and sudden decision for lottery winners is to choose between getting the lump sum or receiving the money over years as annuity payments.
“Almost everyone takes the lump sum because they want their money up front, and they want to control it. The problem with that is that they get to control it," said Robert Pagliarini, president and chief financial advisor at Pacifica Wealth Advisors Inc. in Irvine, Calif., and author of “The Sudden Wealth Solution."
The lottery winner’s financial background is one of the most important factors when it comes to making this decision, according to Mr. Pagliarini, who has worked with lottery winners. People who have no experience managing money can take serious missteps that can quickly exhaust the prize.
“With any lump sum, people should try not to make any big decisions right away," said Mark K. Rylance, certified financial planner from Newport Beach, Calif.
With the current interest rates fueling higher returns for bonds and discounted stock prices compared with a year ago, winners can expect around a 5% return after taxes and fees if they take and invest the lump sum in stocks and bonds, according to Mr. Rylance. Still, annuity payments can be a safer option for lottery winners with no experience in managing large sums of money to keep their prizes safe.
“If you take the lump sum and you make a bad decision, maybe make a bad investment, gift away too much. Whatever the reason, you spend down the lottery. There’s no reset," Mr. Pagliarini. However, annuity payments give the winners more room for error when it comes to managing the money.
Hiring an attorney, a tax accountant and a fee-based financial advisor can help winners stay on track with their money and reduce the anxiety of sudden wealth, according to financial advisers.
The Mega Millions lottery can be played in every U.S. state except for Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah, according to Mega Millions.
People have been sharing their experiences buying lottery tickets of late. Todd Graves, the chief executive of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, said on Twitter on Monday that he had bought tickets for each of his employees at the fast-food chain.
“Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think!" he wrote.
Erin Cottle Hunt, an economics professor at Lafayette College, said it would only be worth buying a $2 Mega Millions ticket if it gave someone $2 worth of joy.
“But I wouldn’t suggest doing it as a financial investment strategy," she said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text