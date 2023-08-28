MeiTY Secy happy with response to PLI 2.0 scheme, says ‘all major players registered’1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 12:32 PM IST
MeiTY Secretary happy with response to PLI 2.0 scheme for semiconductor making, 58 registrations received.
Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeiTY) Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma on Monday expressed his happiness with the response to the PLI 2.0 scheme that was tweaked for semiconductor making in June this year. His remarks came while addressing the ICEA report launch here.
