Members in MPC divided  on  pace  of interest rate hikes

“It appears to me that more than 100 bps of rate increases need to be carried out very soon. The majority of the MPC is in favour of 40 bps for reasons which are not very clear to me. Whatever symbolic or psychological benefit there may be from keeping the hike below 50 bps is outweighed by the simplicity and clarity of moving in round multiples of 25 bps. Also, reducing the hike by 10 bps now would require an extra 10 bps hike at some point (and perhaps sooner rather than later). Nevertheless, I have thought it fit not to dissent on this issue as the optimal rate hike is not something that can be calculated with mathematical precision, and 40 bps is not materially different from 50 bps. I am thankful to the majority for not making my decision more difficult by choosing a 37.5 bps hike (exactly mid-way between 25 and 50)," Varma said.