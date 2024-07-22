Mental health issues have economic implications, notes Economic Survey 2024

  • Mental health disorders are associated with significant productivity losses due to absenteeism, decreased productivity, disability, increased healthcare costs, etc. says the Economic Survey 2024

Priyanka Sharma
Published22 Jul 2024, 02:30 PM IST
The Economic Survey said individuals aged 25-44 years are the most affected by mental illnesses that affect an individual's quality of life and constrain the realisation of their potential.
The Economic Survey said individuals aged 25-44 years are the most affected by mental illnesses that affect an individual’s quality of life and constrain the realisation of their potential.(Photo via Pixabay)

The Economic Survey 2024 on Monday flagged the rise in mental health issues among Indians and suggested that investments in the area promise greater returns.

“In the Indian context, the estimated return on investment in the implementation of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017, by the government to be 6.5 times,” the survey said.

The survey said individuals aged 25-44 years are the most affected by mental illnesses that affect an individual's quality of life and constrain the realisation of their potential.

“At an aggregate economic level, mental health disorders are associated with significant productivity losses due to absenteeism, decreased productivity, disability, increased healthcare costs, etc.,” it pointed out.

Also Read: Economic Survey 2024 Live Updates: Corporations need to step up hiring, increase worker salaries, document says

Quoting the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-19 data, the Economic Survey said 10.6% of adults suffered from mental health disorders in the country, while the treatment gap for mental disorders ranged between 70 and 92 % for different disorders.

Besides, according to the NMHS, the prevalence of mental morbidity was higher in urban metro regions at 13.5% as compared to 6.9% in rural areas and 4.3% in urban non-metro regions.

Also Read: Indian economy grows over 7% for a 3rd consecutive year; 10 key highlights

The Survey said the second and more expansive NMHS is in the process.

“Apart from mental health impacting economic development, there is also evidence of poverty affecting the risk of mental health via stressful living conditions, financial instability and a lack of opportunities for upward mobility, which contribute to heightened psychological distress," said the Survey.

The survey also highlighted that rising urbanization and migration can disrupt social cohesion, traditional support systems, and stability, causing significant mental stress.

Also Read: Increase in retail investors in Indian stock market calls for careful consideration: Economic Survey 2024

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 02:30 PM IST
HomeEconomyMental health issues have economic implications, notes Economic Survey 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    311.05
    02:36 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    4.75 (1.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.20
    02:36 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.45 (1.55%)

    Wipro

    507.25
    02:36 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -50 (-8.97%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    308.55
    02:36 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    4.75 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company

    625.50
    02:27 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    48.25 (8.36%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,090.70
    02:27 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    73.7 (7.25%)

    Chemplast Sanmar

    535.55
    02:24 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    32.1 (6.38%)

    Chalet Hotels

    811.50
    02:27 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    47.4 (6.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue