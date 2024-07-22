Mental health issues have economic implications, notes Economic Survey 2024

NEW DELHI:The Economic Survey 2024 on Monday flagged the rise in mental health issues among Indians and suggested that investments in the area promise greater returns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the Indian context, the estimated return on investment in the implementation of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017, by the government to be 6.5 times," the survey said.

The survey said individuals aged 25-44 years are the most affected by mental illnesses that affect an individual's quality of life and constrain the realisation of their potential.

"At an aggregate economic level, mental health disorders are associated with significant productivity losses due to absenteeism, decreased productivity, disability, increased healthcare costs, etc.," it pointed out.

Also Read: Economic Survey 2024 Live Updates: Corporations need to step up hiring, increase worker salaries, document says Quoting the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-19 data, the Economic Survey said 10.6% of adults suffered from mental health disorders in the country, while the treatment gap for mental disorders ranged between 70 and 92 % for different disorders.

Besides, according to the NMHS, the prevalence of mental morbidity was higher in urban metro regions at 13.5% as compared to 6.9% in rural areas and 4.3% in urban non-metro regions.

Also Read: Indian economy grows over 7% for a 3rd consecutive year; 10 key highlights The Survey said the second and more expansive NMHS is in the process.

"Apart from mental health impacting economic development, there is also evidence of poverty affecting the risk of mental health via stressful living conditions, financial instability and a lack of opportunities for upward mobility, which contribute to heightened psychological distress," said the Survey.

The survey also highlighted that rising urbanization and migration can disrupt social cohesion, traditional support systems, and stability, causing significant mental stress.

