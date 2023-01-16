Merchandise exports dive 12% in December

“If you look at the global situation, there is a huge demand reduction from China. There are a lot of headwinds that we are facing; despite that, our export competitiveness has held its head high. Service exports are growing at a healthy rate. Our services exports will be very high, and it will break the previous record. There is a huge improvement. Merchandise exports are facing a lot of headwinds. Protectionism is also there," said commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal.