India’s merchandise exports grew 45.17% year-on-year in August to $33.14 billion, but slipped off the highest ever reported in July of $35.17 billion, official data from the commerce and industry ministry showed on Thursday.

Exports reported in August is an increase of 27.5% over the $25.99 billion reported in August 2019, said the ministry.

A surge in gold imports pushed trade deficit to $13.87 billion in August compared to $8.2 billion in the same time a year ago. Trade deficit was at $11.23 billion in July.

In the April-August period, exports stood at $ 163.67 billion, showing a jump of 66.9% over the level seen in the same period a year ago. This also an increase of 22.9% over $133.14 billion reported the same month of 2019.

Imports rose 51.47% to $47 billion in August from the year ago period. This a rise of 17.95% over $39.85 billion seen in August 2019.

Experts said that the trade deficit in August is a four-month high. “Gold imports surged further to a five-month high $6.7 billion in August and were responsible for 88% of the rise in the merchandise trade deficit relative to July 2021," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at rating agency ICRA Ltd. Data showed that gold imports surged in value by 82% in August this year from the year-ago level. Unless a weaker agri-outlook restrains demand, gold imports may well touch $40 billion in FY2022, said Nayar.

With merchandise imports continuing to scale up, even as exports receded from their all-time high, the trade deficit widened to a a four month high, said Nayar.

Value of non-petroleum exports in August was $ 28.58 billion, showing a growth of 36.5% from year ago levels. Value of their imports stood at $35.37 billion in August, showing a year-on-year growth of 43.88%.

Exports had shown a sharp recovery in the first quarter of this financial year compared to the same period a year ago, which helped the gross domestic product (GDP) to recover some of the ground lost in the first wave of the pandemic. Share of exports in GDP had improved from 20.5% in the first quarter of FY 21 to 23.7% in the April-June period of this financial year, official data had shown on Tuesday. The economy is expected to grow 9.5% this fiscal, according to an estimate by the RBI.

