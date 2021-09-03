Merchandise exports grow 45% y-o-y in August to $33.14 billion

Exports had shown a sharp recovery in the first quarter of this financial year compared to the same period a year ago, which helped the gross domestic product (GDP) to recover some of the ground lost in the first wave of the pandemic. Share of exports in GDP had improved from 20.5% in the first quarter of FY 21 to 23.7% in the April-June period of this financial year, official data had shown on Tuesday. The economy is expected to grow 9.5% this fiscal, according to an estimate by the RBI.