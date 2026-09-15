Merchandise exports grow at the fastest pace in a decade in August

India’s merchandise exports grew at their fastest pace in a decade in August, surging 26.12% year-on-year to $43.81 billion, even as imports climbed 14% to $70.67 billion, leaving the merchandise trade deficit at $26.86 billion, provisional commerce ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Merchandise exports stood at $34.74 billion in August 2025, while imports were $61.96 billion.

Including services, total exports in August were estimated at $82.68 billion, up 25.41% from $65.93 billion a year ago, while total imports rose to $92.09 billion. The overall trade balance stood at a deficit of $9.41 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.62 billion in August 2025. Services data for August is provisional, with the latest available Reserve Bank of India (RB) data being for July.

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For April-August, total exports of merchandise and services were estimated at $399.27 billion, up 15.55% from $345.55 billion in the year-ago period, while total imports rose 18.01% to $459.65 billion. The cumulative overall trade deficit widened to $60.38 billion from $43.94 billion a year ago.

Merchandise exports during April-August rose 17.85% to $215.91 billion, from $183.21 billion in the corresponding period last year. Merchandise imports increased 18.21% to $363 billion, compared with $307.09 billion a year ago.

Services exports during April-August were estimated at $183.36 billion, up 12.95% from $162.34 billion a year ago, while services imports stood at $96.65 billion, rising 17.30% from $82.40 billion.

Geography split The US remained India’s largest export destination during April-August, with shipments worth $42.79 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates at $13.59 billion and China at $9.61 billion. Singapore, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, South Africa, Bangladesh and Malaysia were the other major destinations, with exports of $9.50 billion, $6.95 billion, $6.15 billion, $5.33 billion, $4.82 billion, $4.72 billion and $4.36 billion, respectively.

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China remained India’s largest import source during the five-month period, accounting for $65.49 billion of imports, followed by Russia at $41.44 billion and the US at $28.09 billion. The UAE, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and Germany were the other major sources, with imports of $24.36 billion, $12.10 billion, $11.81 billion, $11.40 billion, $9.71 billion, $9.41 billion and $9.16 billion, respectively.

Engineering goods remained the largest export commodity during April-August, with shipments worth $58.70 billion, followed by petroleum products at $35.31 billion and electronic goods at $26.66 billion. Organic and inorganic chemicals, drugs and pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, ready-made garments, cotton yarn and textiles, rice, and plastic and linoleum products were the other major export categories.