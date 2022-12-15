Merchandise exports in Nov remains little changed at $31.99 Bn1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 10:34 PM IST
- Trade gap narrowed to $23.89 bn in November compared to $26.91 bn in October as imports declined marginally to $55.88 against $56.69 bn
Amid weak demand from the western countries due to the energy crisis, India's merchandise exports in November 2022 remained little changed at $31.99 bn, compared to $31.80 bn in the comparable period last year, official data released late evening showed.