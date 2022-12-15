Amid weak demand from the western countries due to the energy crisis, India's merchandise exports in November 2022 remained little changed at $31.99 bn, compared to $31.80 bn in the comparable period last year, official data released late evening showed.

Trade gap narrowed to $23.89 bn in November compared to $26.91 bn in October as imports declined marginally to $55.88 against $56.69 bn in October, data released by the commerce ministry showed.

"There is decline in exports in chemical sector in dyes and organic chemicals due to slowdown in demand in traditional textile markets such as China, Turkey, Bangladesh," the government said in an official statement

Indian textile exports fell due to global demand slowdown as high inflation across the developed world has reduced consumers’ purchasing capacity, the ministry added.

India’s plastics exports also face challenging conditions this year due to signs of recession in major markets including USA and Europe.

India’s plastic raw material exports have fallen as polymer producers prefer to sell in the domestic market since price realisations within India are currently better than the export market.

With regard to the poultry export, there is a reduction due to the bird flu which has resulted in reduced demand from major importing countries, the government further added.