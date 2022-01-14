Merchandise exports rise 39% in December

Merchandise exports rise 39% in December1 min read . 01:04 AM IST
India’s overall exports in December were an estimated $57.87 billion, a 25% growth from a year earlier
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India’s overall exports in December were an estimated $57.87 billion, a 25% growth from a year earlier
NEW DELHI, IMPORTS, TRADE DEFICIT : India’s merchandise exports surged 39% to $37.8 billion in December from $27.22 billion in the year-earlier, government data said. Imports also rose by 39% to $59.48 billion.
NEW DELHI, IMPORTS, TRADE DEFICIT : India’s merchandise exports surged 39% to $37.8 billion in December from $27.22 billion in the year-earlier, government data said. Imports also rose by 39% to $59.48 billion.
India’s overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in December are estimated to be $57.87 billion, a 25% growth from a year earlier and 23% over the pre-pandemic month of December 2019, the government said in a statement on Thursday.
India’s overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in December are estimated to be $57.87 billion, a 25% growth from a year earlier and 23% over the pre-pandemic month of December 2019, the government said in a statement on Thursday.
It added that overall imports in December were estimated to be $72.35 billion, an increase of 34% from a year earlier and a 40% rise from December 2019.
The trade deficit widened to $21.68 billion in December from $15.72 billion in the same month last year.
Experts cautioned that with the trade gap widening to more than $20 billion, the current account deficit could also widen to $25-30 billion in the third quarter, exceeding the full-year deficit seen in FY2020.
According to government data, trade excluding petroleum and gems and jewellery exports in December was $28.92 billion, registering a 30% growth from a year earlier and a growth of 37% from December 2019.
Imports of the same goods were at $35.47 billion in December, a 34%increase from a year earlier and a 47% rise from December 2019.
According to a PTI report, the country’s exports grew 33.16% to $7.63 billion during January 1-7 period on account of healthy performance by various sectors, including engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery, according to preliminary data from the commerce ministry.
Exports stood at $5.73 billion during the same period last year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!