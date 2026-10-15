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India's merchandise trade deficit widens to $30.21 billion in September

Merchandise exports rose to $44.40 ​billion in September from $43.81 billion in the previous month, while imports increased to $74.61 billion against $70.67 billion in August.

Harsh Kumar
Published15 Oct 2026, 02:51 PM IST
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The latest figures come amid continuing uncertainty over global trade conditions, tariff developments and demand in major overseas markets.
The latest figures come amid continuing uncertainty over global trade conditions, tariff developments and demand in major overseas markets.(Bloomberg)
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India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $30.21 billion in September from $26.86 billion in August, according to provisional data released by the commerce ministry on Thursday.

Merchandise exports rose to $44.40 ​billion in September from $43.81 billion in the previous month, while imports increased to $74.61 billion against $70.67 billion in August.

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India's merchandise exports jumped 23.04% year-on-year to $44.4 billion in September, while imports rose 8% to $74.61 billion, according to the data.

India's overall exports, including merchandise and services, rose 13.84% year-on-year to $476.20 billion during April–September, the data showed. Imports rose 15.68% to $551.13 billion, widening the trade deficit to $74.93 billion from $58.10 billion.

Merchandise exports during the first six months of FY27 rose 18.51% to $259.89 billion in the corresponding period of FY26. Imports increased 16.31% to $437.53 billion from $376.17 billion, taking the merchandise trade deficit to $177.64 billion, compared with $156.87 billion a year earlier.

Services exports were pegged at $216.31 billion during April–September 2026, up 8.69% from $199.02 billion in the year-ago period. Services imports increased 13.32% to $113.60 billion from $100.24 billion.

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The ministry said India's overall exports reached record levels in both the first and second quarters of FY27. Exports stood at $233.6 billion during April–June and $242.6 billion during July–September, the highest recorded for the respective quarters.

Trade partners

The US remained India's largest merchandise export destination during April–September, with shipments rising to $50.81 billion from $45.73 billion a year earlier. Exports to China increased to $11.41 billion from $8.39 billion, while shipments to Singapore more than doubled to $11.07 billion from $5.45 billion.

Meanwhile, China remained India's largest source, with imports increasing to $80.35 billion from $62.86 billion. Imports from Russia rose to $47.29 billion from $31.12 billion, while those from the United States increased to $32.33 billion from $25.66 billion.

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Gold imports declined 27.32% to $19.27 billion during April–September from $26.51 billion in the corresponding period last year. In September alone, gold imports stood at $1.80 billion, compared with $9.61 billion a year earlier.

Also Read | India, UK to exchange tariff usage data under trade agreement

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More

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