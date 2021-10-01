New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports surged to $33.44 billion in September, showing a 21.35% jump over the level seen in the same time a year ago, as economic activity further recovered from the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Official data from the commerce ministry showed that the value of exports in September this fiscal was also a 28.5% improvement over what has been achieved in the pre-pandemic period of September 2019.

Merchandise imports too rose to $56.38 billion, a jump of 84.75% over the imports in September last year. The latest import figure also shows an improvement of 49.58% over the $37.69 billion imports made in September 2019.

The pick-up in cross-border trade in September shows a steady recovery in economic activities. Top 10 major commodity groups, covering more than 80% of total exports, have shown robust annual growth in September 2021. Export of engineering goods, petroleum products, gems and jewellery, organic and inorganic chemicals and cotton yarn, fabrics/made-ups and handloom products reported growth in the range of 20-40% in September compared to the same time a year ago.

Experts said the surge in imports across categories gave encouraging signals regarding demand. “While domestic demand is recovering, the surge in imports in September 2021 likely also reflects pent-up demand and/or inventory restocking prior to the festive season, and the pace may moderate in the coming months," said Aditi Nayar chief economist at rating agency ICRA Ltd.

The surge in imports has led merchandise trade deficit to balloon to $22.94 billion in September. It was $2.96 billion in the year ago period. In the first half of the fiscal, trade deficit stood at $78.81 billion compared to $25.70 in the same time a year ago.

Value of non-oil, non-gem and jwellery imports was $30.71 billion in September 2021, showing a growth of 39.61% over what was reported in the same time last year and showing a 22.9% improvement over what was reported in September 2019.

The pick-up in exports is good news for policy makers eager to see the economy come out of the economic impact of the second wave of the pandemic which had struck just at the time the country was emerging from the economic contraction seen during the first wave in early 2020. According to the RBI, India’s economy may grow at 9.5% in FY22. The statistics ministry had reported a 20.1% GDP growth in the first quarter over a low base.

The other positive signals that emerged this week suggesting economic recovery include a 23% year-on-year jump in GST collections of the central and state governments in September to Rs. 1.17 trillion, an 11.6% year-on-year growth in output of eight core infrastructure industries in August and stronger output growth in the manufacturing sector in September than in August suggested by the IHS Markit purchase managers’ index.

