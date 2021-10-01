Merchandise exports surge 21% y-o-y in September to $33.4 bn

The pick-up in exports is good news for policy makers eager to see the economy come out of the economic impact of the second wave of the pandemic which had struck just at the time the country was emerging from the economic contraction seen during the first wave in early 2020. According to the RBI, India’s economy may grow at 9.5% in FY22. The statistics ministry had reported a 20.1% GDP growth in the first quarter over a low base.