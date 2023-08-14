Breaking News
Merchandise goods exports in July slips 16% compared to last year1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Merchandise goods exports in July slips 16% compared to last year. Imports in July reduce to $52.92 billion from $63.77 billion in July 2022: Govt data. Exports in July contract to $32.25 billion from USD 38.34 billion in july 2022: Govt data
Merchandise goods exports in July slips 16% compared to last year. Imports in July reduce to $52.92 billion from $63.77 billion in July 2022: Govt data. Exports in July contract to $32.25 billion from USD 38.34 billion in july 2022: Govt data.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message