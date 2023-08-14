Breaking News

Merchandise goods exports in July slips 16% compared to last year

Merchandise goods exports in July slips 16% compared to last year. Imports in July reduce to $52.92 billion from $63.77 billion in July 2022: Govt data. Exports in July contract to $32.25 billion from USD 38.34 billion in july 2022: Govt data

