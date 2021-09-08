Mexico hit by powerful earthquake

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck near the Mexican resort city of Acapulco late Tuesday, killing at least one person and causing buildings to sway across central Mexico.

The quake hit on the anniversary of a quake in 2017 that struck southern Mexico and killed 99 people. It is the second time that large earthquakes have hit Mexico on the same days in September, years apart.

Mexico’s national earthquake service said the quake was centered 7 miles southeast of Acapulco, a city of nearly 700,000. It initially said the quake measured 6.9 but then raised its estimate to 7.1. The U.S. Geological Survey initially measured the temblor at 7.4 but then lowered its estimate to 7.0.

In a televised message, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said there had been no reports of serious damage.

In the capital, Mexico City, about 240 miles north of Acapulco, the earthquake-alarm system went off, giving most residents warning of the coming quake. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on social media that there were no reports of damage or casualties in the city, though some districts suffered blackouts.

Some 1.6 million people were left without electricity across central Mexico, state electric utility CFE said.

“It was very strong, I got very scared," said Irma Delgado, a schoolteacher in Mexico City. Ms. Delgado said that although she didn’t hear the citywide siren that warns of quakes, she roused her uncles and parents and ran out to her yard.

A man was killed in a town northwest of Acapulco when he was struck by a falling light post, said Héctor Astudillo, the governor of Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located.

Acapulco Mayor Adela Roman told Mexican broadcaster Milenio, “People are scared, but fortunately we don’t see any immediate signs of important damage." There was some rubble along the city’s main tourist boulevard, she said.

The latest quake is the fourth large earthquake to hit Mexico in recent years during September. A magnitude 8.2 earthquake hit the country’s south on the same date—Sept. 7—in 2017, killing 99 people. On Sept. 19 that year, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 hit central Mexico, killing hundreds. That was on the anniversary of an 8.0 quake in 1985 that claimed tens of thousands of lives.

“It is the September curse. This country is cursed," said Rogelio Piña, a computer programmer.

Seismologists say that earthquakes cannot be predicted and the twin dates are just a coincidence, but many Mexicans are wary.

“This is unbelievable. I’m in shock and thinking of moving away from Mexico City, at least this month (every year)," said Marta Mendoza, a 35-year-old graphic designer who lives in the capital’s chic La Condesa neighborhood.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

