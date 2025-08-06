Rural job demand falls sharply as monsoon pulls workers back to farms

New Delhi: Demand for rural jobs under India’s flagship public employment programme fell to a 10-month low in July as the onset of the monsoon season pulled millions of workers back to the fields, suggesting both seasonal shifts and early signs of rural economic resilience.

About 16.6 million households sought work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in July, according to data from the Ministry of Rural Development. That’s down sharply from 27.56 million in June, 28.38 million in May, and 20.12 million in April.

The July decline reflects a typical mid-year dip when agricultural activity tied to kharif sowing temporarily absorbs labor from public works. The fall also underscores the cyclical nature of rural livelihoods, where demand for government-backed employment often mirrors fluctuations in farm activity.

Still, the national headline numbers mask sharp regional disparities and continued reliance on MGNREGA in several states.

Strain in key states Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of households seeking work in July, at 3.11 million, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.22 million), Rajasthan (1.4 million), Andhra Pradesh (1.28 million), and Madhya Pradesh (1.11 million), signalling sustained employment pressure across both southern and northern regions.

Even in less industrialized states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala, MGNREGA remains a critical wage support, especially for vulnerable households struggling with erratic incomes and a still-fragile private-sector recovery.

From January through July 2025, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu reported the highest cumulative job demand under the scheme, highlighting its continued importance across India’s rural heartlands.

Spokespersons for the ministries of finance and rural development did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

A barometer of rural distress As a demand-driven safety net, MGNREGA serves as a key gauge of rural economic health. While July’s dip may be attributed to intensified farm activity, economists warn that job demand trends should be viewed against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty and climatic variability.

Work demand under MGNREGA peaked in May, in line with seasonal highs for FY25, before beginning its downward trend as sowing progressed.

India’s Meteorological Department has forecast an above-normal southwest monsoon for this fiscal year, with rainfall expected to reach 106% of the long-period average, a positive sign for agricultural output.

A report by ratings agency Icra Ltd, dated 1 August, projected normal to above-normal rainfall in most parts of the country, but flagged the risk of below-average precipitation in parts of central, northeastern, and western peninsular India.

“Work demand under MGNREGS witnessed a seasonal dip in June and July 2025; subdued real wages under the scheme remain a key concern,” Icra said in the report.

Excluding West Bengal, the number of individuals seeking work fell to 20.2 million in July from 35.4 million in June and 37.9 million in May, the latter marking a 23-month high. For the first four months of FY26, overall work demand declined 3.1% year-on-year, the report added.

During FY25, work demand similarly peaked in May and bottomed out in September at 18.9 million individuals. A comparable pattern is expected this year.

Funding and wage concerns Despite rising demand in several states, the central government has kept MGNREGS allocations unchanged at ₹86,000 crore for FY26, the same as the previous year.

A mid-year review in September or October will determine whether additional funds are needed, especially if weather shocks or seasonal surges in demand emerge.

In December, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj urged the government to revise MGNREGA wage rates, warning that they had failed to keep pace with inflation.