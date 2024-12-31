Economy
MGNREGA work demand hits a four-month high in December
Summary
- This occurred despite a recovery in rural consumption during the first two quarters of the ongoing fiscal.
The number of people demanding work every month on average under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) rose to a four-month high of 25.73 million in December, according to the latest data from the government.
